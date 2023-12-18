GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — If you’re still trying to figure out what to get dad, your brother, or your husband for the holidays, these popular menswear items might just be what they are looking for!

The fashion experts at BoohooMAN recently compiled Google search data to determine what popular menswear items men in West Virginia were searching for this holiday season. Here are the top 5 menswear items men in West Virginia were searching for.

Sweaters – 1,595 monthly searches

Sweaters gained popularity in the 1920s as fisherman would use them to protect for the harsh, cold elements. High-end fashion designers started to replicate the design to create a simplistic, versatile top option that pairs well with coats and pants to create a casual or professional look. Solid color sweaters are hard to beat as they are easy to pair with any and everything. Crewneck sweaters or turtleneck, these tops will keep you cozy.

Cargo pants – 1,114 monthly searches

Resurging through the Y2K fashion era, these pants were originally designed for military as they have multiple pockets with extra depth. Cargo pants are incredibly durable and provide plenty of space for any winter items you may need on you. Paired with a nice flannel, you’ll have an incredible sense of style while keeping yourself warm.

Blazer – 973 monthly searches

The blazer is a great option for those looking for the professional look without wearing a full suit. A blazer can heighten the style a simple tee or sweater may have on you without having the added sophistication of wearing a full suit. A solid blazer with dress pants will have you looking professional in the office while still protected from the cold.

Beanie – 505 monthly searches

One of the best ways to keep warm is covering your head and beanies are one of the most effective ways to keep that heat in. Beanies come in a few styles that can match any look you are going for while also keeping you protected from the more intense colder temperatures. The material of the beanie also matters, try wool beanies in the winter for maximum cold protection.

Polo shirt – 436 monthly searches

It’s hard to go wrong with a classic and the polo shirt is a classic for any wardrobe. Paired with slacks and sneakers, polo shirts can add a professional look to someone without the discomfort of button shirts or a suit.

Those struggling to find the special man in your life a gift, be sure to consider giving them the gift of style this winter season! For more information on this study, visit BoohooMan’s website.