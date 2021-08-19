Mothman Festival has been canceled for 2021

The streets of Point Pleasant were filled with visitors exploring the downtown area, including the “World’s Only Mothman Museum.” Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff/Lane Ball

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WOWK)—According to the festival’s website, the Mothman Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row.

A statement on the festival’s website said the festival crowd outnumbers the town of Point Pleasant by the thousands, which puts the town in a vulnerable position. The increases in local hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases are expected to peak right around the same time as the festival.

“We are disappointed, but it was not an easy decision to make, we can assure you of that. We cannot in good conscience jeopardize the health of our families, your families, or any family that calls Mason County WV home. We appreciate you guys, and we hope that we’ll see you again when things are more manageable and safe,” said the statement.

Those who have purchased tickets for the bus tours will get their money refunded, and vendors have been already been emailed.