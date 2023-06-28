CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) has reportedly been given the green light to continue construction by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

According to a document released by FERC, the Mountain Valley Pipeline has “all necessary authorizations” and is “authorized to proceed with all remaining construction associated with the project.” This authorization includes, and specifically mentions, construction in the Jefferson National Forest and with all waterbody crossings.

The approval of this project comes after several years of debate and legal battles by various local environmentalist groups such as the Chesapeake Climate Action Network that feel the pipeline is not in the environment’s best interest.

The FERC order also lifts prohibitions from the Office of Energy Protects (OEP) from 2018 and 2020 and overrules the need for a notice from the Director of the OEP.

It is unclear when exactly construction on the pipeline will continue, but the order specifically states that “Mountain Valley can commence all outstanding construction on the project.”