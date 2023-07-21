CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The U.S. Supreme Court may be getting involved in the dispute over the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Once again, construction on that has been halted, but could it start again soon?

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals stopped the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, ruling in favor of several environmental groups.

Those groups argued that Congress overstepped its authority by putting a bill to finish the pipeline inside of an unrelated bill to raise the nation’s debt ceiling.

Now, all four members of the West Virginia congressional delegation, and some others in Congress, have submitted so-called “friend of the court briefs” to U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, who oversees the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and could reverse the court’s order.

“One of the aspects of that was judicial review and timelines on that. In other words, you can’t keep suing and suing and suing and suing, as we’ve seen obviously with [the Mountain Vallely Pipeline]. They’ve been over in the Circuit Court nine times now. I mean, this can go on six and seven and eight years. Let’s do 90 days; Let’s do 120 days, something in that range,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Owners of the Mountain Valley Pipeline were hoping to complete construction before winter 2023.