MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spent Wednesday morning in Montgomery signing a bill to boost a program to help at-risk youth in the Mountain State.

The bill gives the Mountaineer Challenge Academy (MCA) more than $3 million. The academy is designed to give academically-challenged teenagers a second chance at obtaining their basic education, leading to better job opportunities.

“We have great people, and we just got to be able to keep them here in West Virginia, so they have those opportunities in the state. And the industries come in, and we provide those opportunities for these young folk to move into. We’re gonna have the ability for our population to grow back where it used to be,” said Maj. Gen. Bill Crane of the West Virginia National Guard.

The MCA said its mission is to mentor at-risk youth to be contributing members of society, and that this money will go a long way to help with that mission.