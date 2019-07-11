Mountaineer Fans have the chance to create WVU’s newest national TV commercial

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – West Virginia University fans will now have the chance to get a piece of the action by helping to create its newest national TV commercial.

The university has created the ‘2019 Find Your Purpose’ calling for fans to grab their cameras and phones to write, direct, star and create a 30-second video showcasing what it really means to be a Mountaineer.

Submissions will be taken from July 9 – July 19 and a creative team at WVU will choose two finalists to continue on. The finalists will then be voted on by WVU fans from across the world starting August 12 and ending on August 23.

The winning commercial will receive a trip for two to Morgantown to see their commercial debut on the big screen at Milan Puskar Stadium during the WVU football team’s season opener on August 31. The winning spot will also air during football and basketball games throughout the 2019-2020 season.

To find out more information about the contest, specific requirements and how to enter; click here.