Mountaineer Food Bank honors W.Va. National Guard with Volunteer Group of the Year award

GASSAWAY, W.Va. – The West Virginia National Guard received the Mountaineer Food Bank Volunteer Group of the Year award during a ceremony held in Gassaway Thursday.

Officials with the guard explained the food bank has played a vital role in the COVID-19 response over the past year and was a critical component in providing personnel to support food bank operations throughout the state at the onset of the pandemic.

Through partnerships with organizations such as the Mountaineer Food Bank, which provides meals to low-income and homebound citizens in nearly 50 of the state’s 55 counties, the guard has helped to ensure the stability of the most vulnerable populations and food insecure West Virginians throughout this pandemic response. In light of such accomplishments, the Mountaineer Food Bank selected the West Virginia National Guard as its ‘Volunteer Group of the Year.’

“The Mountaineer Food Bank awarded the West Virginia National Guard with a plaque for their efforts in helping pack food boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gabri Bonazzo, communications coordinator for the Mountaineer Food Bank. “Mountaineer Food Bank awards one group each year based on who accumulates the most volunteer hours. For the year 2020, The West Virginia National Guard had 1,582 volunteer hours, making them Mountaineer Food Bank’s top volunteer group of the year. The Guard played a key role in the Food Bank’s COVID-19 response as they helped pack 1,200 food boxes a day during the height of the pandemic.”

Brig. Gen. Gene Holt, Assistant Adjutant General – Army and Joint Task Force Corona commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Chad Moneypenny, State Command Sergeant Major, along with representatives of the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard and were present to receive the award at the Mountaineer Food Bank on behalf of the Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane.

“It is truly an honor to have our One Guard family recognized for their contributions to helping their fellow West Virginians in a time of desperate need,” said Crane. “I am extremely proud of the work they have accomplished during this pandemic response, which equated to more than 353,000 meals packaged and delivered throughout West Virginia. The citizens of our Mountain State depend on the National Guard to be ready to swiftly respond when they need us most, and this award from our partners at the Mountaineer Food Bank is truly representative of the work our Soldiers and Airmen do to meet that need when called.”