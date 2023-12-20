CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountaineer Gas customers will see higher rates starting next year after the Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia approved an application on Wednesday for the company to invest $67 million in 2024 for “construction upgrades and improvements.”

The approval means that customers will see an increase to their bill of 1.96 percent, which equates to an average of $1.93 a month. Commercial users will pay $5.26 more per month.

The new rates will be effective starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The increase is part of a $383 million project over the next five years for “infrastructure replacement, system upgrades and expansion projects.”

More information on this increase can be found on the PSC’s website here and listed under case no. 23-0654-G-390P.