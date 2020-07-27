Multiple options available to West Virginia voters for general election in November

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After reviewing the June primary election and considering current guidance from state and federal authorities and health officials, Secretary of State Mac Warner has announced the processes for voters to participate in the November general election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, in the 2020 general election, all registered voters can take advantage of in-person voting options, as well as the absentee-by-mail option.

West Virginia is under a “safer-at-home order,” which recommends residents stay home except to engage in certain essential activities. Under current absentee laws that have been in place since 2001, all voters confined to their homes during the in-person voting period because of coronavirus concerns may apply to their county clerk for an absentee ballot, the release explains.

According to Warner, a voter needs to select “illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined” as the excuse for completing an absentee ballot application.

“West Virginia voters should never have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Warner said. “Let me be very clear. Any voter concerned about their health and safety because of COVID-19 will have the option to vote by absentee ballot.”

Collaborating with the state’s 55 county clerks over the past three weeks, the Secretary of State’s Office said it produced a 10-page summary report that details the planning, administration and voter participation in the 2020 primary election. Upon review, several processes and opportunities were identified to increase the efficiency and ease of administration, reduce voter confusion and provide a more accessible and expedient manner to request a ballot.

As a result of the report, Warner announced that the state developed and will offer voters a free, easy-to-use online absentee ballot request portal for the 2020 general election. Beginning Aug. 11, voters will be able to complete an application using the Absentee Ballot Application Portal.

“This remarkable tool will greatly reduce any burden on eligible voters to request an absentee ballot, assist county clerks with processing increases in absentee voting, and reduce errors and lost ballots,” Warner said. “Since 2001, the Legislature found it important to ask voters to apply for an absentee ballot. This online tool also allows our clerks to focus on the most important parts of the election – the health and safety of our voters and poll workers, and holding an accurate and fair election.”

The online absentee ballot application option will allow county clerks to focus resources and responses to voters who request an absentee ballot by mail or phone call, the release states. Using the online portal to request an absentee ballot, voters’ requests will arrive at the clerk’s office faster, reduce issues related to the U.S. Mail service, decrease opportunities for human error and help protect voters’ right to participate.

Voters who do not have access to the portal may still request an absentee ballot application form by contacting their county clerks by phone, email or fax. The form will be mailed upon request. Warner encourages all voters to check their registrations and polling locations ahead of the November election. The last day to register to vote or to update a current voter registration is Oct. 13.