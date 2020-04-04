MVB, Inc. of Fairmont buys locations of The First State Bank in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. – After closing Friday, The First State Bank will be continuing business under a new name and management.

The First State Bank, was closed Friday by the West Virginia Division of Financial Institutions. The division then appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as the official receiver of the accounts. To protect the money of accountholders, according to a press release, the FDIC entered into a ‘purchase and assumption agreement’ with MVB Bank, Inc. out of Fairmont, to take over all of deposits of The First State Bank, according to a release sent out by the FDIC.

Officials with the FDIC explained that The First State Bank has experienced longstanding capital and asset quality issues and had been operating with financial difficulties since 2015. The release stated that the bank’s December 31, 2019 financial reports showed that capital levels were too low to allow them to continue business under federal and state law.

The four branches of The First State Bank reopened as branches of MVB Bank on Saturday, April 4, during normal banking hours. FDIC officials stated that it is strongly encouraging bank customers to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on social distancing and utilize online and electronic banking capabilities.

In keeping with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s Stay-at-Home Order, officials explained, customers should visit a bank branch only if an in-person visit is essential and an appointment must be made first.

Depositors of The First State Bank will automatically become depositors of MVB Bank, according to the release. The FDIC will continue to insure deposits so customers do not need to change their banking relationship in order to retain their deposit insurance coverage up to applicable limits.

Customers of The First State Bank should continue to use their existing branches until they receive notice from MVB Bank that it has completed systems changes to allow other MVB Bank branches to process their accounts as well.

According to the release, as of December 31, 2019, The First State Bank had approximately $152.4 million in total assets and $139.5 million in total deposits. In addition to taking over all of the deposits, officials explained, MVB Bank has agreed to purchase approximately $147.2 million of The First State Bank’s asset and that the FDIC will retain the remaining assets for later disposition.

According to the FDIC, the estimated cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) will be $46.8 million. Officials explained that compared to other alternatives, MVB Bank’s acquisition was the least costly resolution for the Deposit Insurance Fund, which was created by Congress in 1933 and is managed by the FDIC to protect the deposits at the nation’s banks.

Customers with questions are advised to call the FDIC at 1-800-517-1839. The phone number will be operational on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; on Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m.; on Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and continuing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. after Monday.

For more information, visit the FDIC’s website by clicking here.