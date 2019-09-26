Natalie Cochran indicted for fraud and identity theft

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — New details are developing in a case against a Raleigh County Pharmacist. Natalie Cochran was arrested by law enforcement officers on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in Princeton, WV.

Ms. Cochran is facing 26 counts on various charges including wire, bank and bankruptcy fraud, as well as aggravated identity theft. According to the indictment, the scheme ran from June 2017 to Aug. 22, 2019 and involved defrauding numerous individuals and financial institutions of more than $2.5 million through her companies Technology Management Solutions LLC and Tactical Solutions Group LLC.

A civil case was filed against Cochran in July in connection with two businesses Cochran owned. Three of her properties were seized as a result of alleged bank, wire and mail fraud.

Cochran is scheduled for an initial appearance in front of Federal Magistrate Judge Omar Aboulhosn at 12 p.m. in Bluefield, WV. The case is assigned to Judge Irene C. Berger.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Mike Stuart, is holding a news conference in Beckley to discuss the issue.

