WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — The National Park Service announced on Friday that it has awarded $1.9 million to preserve more than 200 acres of Civil War battlefield, including in West Virginia.

Faraway Farm in Shepherdstown, West Virginia is the same as it was 160 years ago when it saw the Battle of Shepherdstown in 1862. According to the NPS, Jefferson County Landmarks Commission received $972,291 to continue the protection of 122 acres of battlefield. The project brings together the county government, a local landowner, the Land Trust of the Eastern Panhandle, and the nonprofit American Battlefield Trust to ensure that the fields of Faraway Farm remain as they have been for much of the past 160 years.

The Faraway Farm barn witnessed the 1862 Battle of Shepherdstown in West Virginia. The Battlefield Land Acquisition Grant ensures that Faraway Farm, a location that witnessed the 1862 Battle of Shepherdstown, remains as it has for the past 160 years. (American Battlefield Trust via NPS)

Ford near Shepherdstown, on the Potomac. Pickets firing across the river (Drawing on olive paper, Alfred R. Waud)

The Battle of Shepherdstown was part of the Civil War Maryland campaign in late September 1862, a victory for the Union that was considered a “turning point” in the war and led to Lincoln issuing the Preliminary Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22.

According to the release, the funding will add to the more than 600 acres that are already protected in Shepherdstown.

Other places that received funding include Chickasaw Bayou Battlefield in Mississippi and Chancellorsville Battlefield and Cedar Mountain Battlefield in Virginia.

(Featured image from Acroterion via Wikimedia Commons)