CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than $2 million has been announced for five recreation restoration projects in West Virginia, including three in north central West Virginia.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which includes Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), announced the National Park Service (NPS) will invest $2,443,919 million into West Virginia’s state and local parks.

One of the main projects that will receive funding is the Mannington Community Pool replacement in Hough Park. The project, which the city announced plans for earlier this fall, will receive $900,000, according to the release.

Canaan Valley Bald Knob Trail (WBOY image)

Also in north central West Virginia, phase II of the Myles Stadium renovation in Pennsboro, Ritchie County will receive $71,500, and Canaan Valley State Park Trails Accessibility Improvements will receive $750,000.

Other projects statewide that will receive funding include:

Southwood Park Pool Enhancement – Parkersburg – $668,117

Paw Paw Municipal Park Improvements – Paw Paw – $54,302.50

This funding was secured from the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), which was enacted in 2020, and made annual funding of $900 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) mandatory.

“Investing in our state and local parks is critical to supporting West Virginia’s strong and growing outdoor recreation economy and strengthening our local communities… This significant investment in our precious public lands and parks will help to improve, preserve and protect recreational spaces for generations to come, and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment,” said Sen. Manchin.

“West Virginia is recognized across the country for our beautiful landscape and recreation opportunities, which is why it continues to be important that we invest in our state parks and forests, increasing access for both our residents and tourists,” Sen. Capito said.

Also in 2022, the Monongahela National Forest received $6 million from the GAOA.