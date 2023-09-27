ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Shawnee tribe has provided a name in the Shawnee language to the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree which was selected from West Virginia, the Monongahela National Forest announced Wednesday.

According to a release, the tree has been named “wa’feem’tekwi”—pronounced as “wa thame tech we”—which translates to mean “bright tree” in English.

“We are grateful for the strong relationship the Eastern Region of the Forest Service has with the Shawnee Tribe,” said Regional Forester Gina Owens. “And we deeply appreciate the name they have bestowed on the tree that will be harvested from Monongahela National Forest this holiday season.”

On top of the naming, the tribe also contributed handmade ornaments and messaging for the educational exhibit that will accompany the tree on its November tour. Following the holiday season, the Shawnee tribe will use the wood from the tree at their ceremonial grounds in White Oak, Oklahoma, the release said.

You can see the tree in person this November as it makes its tour across the Mountain State. The full tour schedule can be found here.