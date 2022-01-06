Natural snow, cold temperatures helping West Virginia ski resorts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginians might have split opinions about cold temperatures and snow, but the state’s ski resorts are benefitting from the more extreme winter weather.

This week’s cold temperatures and natural snow have allowed snowmakers at all of West Virginia’s ski resorts to get back to work, covering the slopes with manmade snow and natural snow after they were forced to scale back ski operations during unseasonably warm weather.

Earlier in the week Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County, Timberline Mountain and Canaan Valley in Tucker County all suspended on-slope operations, while Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County was able to stay open.

(WV Ski Area Association image)

Timberline was able to reopen Tuesday, Winterplace started back up Thursday and Canaan Valley is scheduled to reopen this weekend. Oglebay Resort in Ohio county will begin to offer skiing when temperatures allow for snowmaking.

The natural snowfall in the state’s mountains will also allow West Virginia’s Nordic areas, White Grass Touring in Tucker County and Elk River Touring in Pocahontas County to provide cross-country skiers a chance to get on the trails.

“We’re so excited for ski season to be underway in West Virginia,” said Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism. “One of the best ways to experience the winter season is a visit to one of our first-class ski resorts that offer an array of activities for beginners and families to advanced ski enthusiasts. West Virginia can’t wait to welcome travelers to our snow-capped mountains this winter.”

Due to the state’s resorts’ extensive snowmaking capabilities, West Virginia continues to offer the most open terrain for skiing and snowboarding in the southeast region. The snowmakers at all of the state’s ski resorts can produce manmade snow whenever temperatures permit, allowing the industry’s unsung heroes to cover the slopes for skiers and snowboarders. When snowmaking conditions are at their best (in the low teens), over 20,000 tons of snow is being produced in West Virginia per hour, enough snow to cover 20 football fields with a foot of snow each hour.