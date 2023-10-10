CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Most West Virginians who use natural gas to heat their homes can expect their bill to be lower this winter.

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) has released its ruling on utility charges for the heating season, and according to a press release, the market is down this year.

Natural gas prices are determined by the market, and then the PSC sets the amount it will allow companies to charge their customers based on the market. The release said that last year, “the market was particularly volatile” and natural gas prices were significantly higher.

Hope Gas customers can expect to pay almost 40% less, and Mountaineer Gas was approved for a decrease of almost 20% from last year, according to the release. =

“It is gratifying to see the wholesale prices coming down this year,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “I know this will make a big difference to West Virginia families this winter, and that means a lot.”

Overall, the amount granted by the PSC for the year for all 12 natural gas providers in the state is a decrease of 19.29% from last year. However, Peoples Gas and Standard Gas did request an increase in prices.