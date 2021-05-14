Nelly and Styx Headline West Virginia State Fair Concert Series

WTRF- The West Virginia State Fair has announced its concert series for 2021.
The 96th annual event is scheduled for August 12-21.
- Nelly- August 12
- Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods- August 13
- for KING & COUNTRY with special guest Rebecca St. James- August 14
- STYX- August 15
- Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd- August 19
- Brantley Gilbert- August 20
- Buckin’B Bull Ride- August 21
Mac Powell & The Family Reunion and Shenandoah will play as free shows on August 16 and 17, respectively.
“We are extremely excited to announce the lineup for the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia,” State Fair CEO, Kelly Collins stated. “It’s been a long two years since we’ve had our gates open, but we are more than ready to get back to business.”
Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 AM and may be purchased by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or by visiting the state fairs website. The State Fair of West Virginia is not responsible for tickets bought from third-party vendors.
Attendees may be asked to wear masks or follow other social distancing guidelines if mandated by the state at that time.
“We’ve learned over the last several months that the situation with COVID-19 can change quickly,” Collins stated. “We will continue to work with the state and our local health department on any and all guidelines that we need to follow.”