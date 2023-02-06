LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After performing in 2021, Nelly is officially returning to the State Fair of West Virginia in 2023.

According to a release from the State Fair, the Grammy Award winner will return to West Virginia on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The 2000s rap artist, known for songs like “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot in Herre,” “Country Grammar,” and his feature on the Florida Georgia Line song “Cruise,” sold out his State Fair of West Virginia concert in 2021.

“Nelly put on an amazing, sold-out show here in 2021,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “When the opportunity presented itself, we knew we had to book him again.”

Tickets for the show will be available on the State Fair of West Virginia’s website starting Friday, Feb. 10. Nelly joins country artists Cody Johnson and HARDY on the State Fair lineup so far.