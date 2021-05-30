Neuroscience and psychotherapy aid mental health patients

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – We are finishing up the month of May and that means Mental Health Awareness month is wrapping up — but the need for mental health treatment is on going.

“Once you’re in it, and I consider myself an intelligent, relatively strong human being, it doesn’t matter,” said Ginger Zee, the Chief Meteorologist at ABC News.

And for human beings in the Mountain State – depression and anxiety are a part of everyday life.

Just because you are functioning at some capacity – attending your job or driving your car etc. – doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve help. Sometimes I hear people say that to me and they’ll come in and they’ll apologize. Deborah Blank-Thompson, LPC of Partners in Psychotherapy in Buckhannon

Help can come in the form of medicine, a support system of family and friends, and psychotherapy.

(Credit: Getty Images)

This is all part of a new approach surrounding neuroscience.

“Neuroscience is the cutting edge approach to mental health issues. It doesn’t mean that medication is always the answer or physiological intervention, but it still involves neuroscience. I think that if we look at it as more of a scientific or a chemical problem rather than a personality failure,” said Blank-Thompson

You can really take a hit in not just your self-esteem, but your self-worth. It’s one thing to get there and get the diagnosis. I’m ten years in and I am still working as hard or even harder to maintain, to advocate. Ginger Zee, Chief Meteorologist at ABC News

That is all a person can do on the constant journey to the finish line: a clearer and content state of mind.

“No, if you’re here, you’re here because you need to be here and I’m thrilled to alleviate and mitigate some of your emotional pain if I can,” said Blank-Thompson.

