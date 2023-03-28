CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new airline is coming to West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) after Spirit Airlines announced earlier this month that it was leaving in May.

The new airline is coming as a result of a partnership between the state, county and local governments in response to declining available destinations from smaller airports around the country, including Yeager.

According to a press release, Breeze Airways will start flying out of Charleston, West Virginia soon with twice weekly flights to Charleston, South Carolina (CHS) and Orlando, Florida (MCO).

The Charleston, South Carolina route will be serviced on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the summer only starting at $49, and the Orlando route will be serviced on the same days all year starting at $59.

Those flights will start on Wednesday, May 31, the release said.

Within the first two years of service, the company said it plans to expand to offer five destinations from Yeager. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced during a press conference Tuesday that those locations include New York City and potentially the West Coast.

Breeze said it doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. More information about the company is available on its website.