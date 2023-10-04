CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Oktoberfest is well underway in West Virginia, and breweries across the state are releasing all kinds of pumpkin. For this season’s edition of New Brews, we asked West Virginia’s breweries for their best gameday and fall beers that are currently on tap. And if you’re looking for some fall activity inspiration, we also asked them for the perfect activity to pair with each beer.

High Ground Brewing — Terra Alta, W.Va.

Ya Basic! Pumpkin Spice Latte Golden Stout by High ground Brewing (Courtesy High Ground Brewing)

Ya Basic! – 8.5% Pumpkin Spice Latte Golden Stout

“This beer begins with a base of Golden Promise and Maris Otter. We then pile in flaked oat, wheat and oat malt for haziness and a soft pillowy body. We add lactose to give it a creamy and smooth flavor and texture. But let’s be honest, who doesn’t love the pumpkin spice flavors that fall brings around? We then add in Ceylon cinnamon, clove, ginger, nutmeg, cacao nibs, vanilla beans, and Quantum Bean coffee to give this beer those beautiful stout flavors.“

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Campfires with friends, Game nights, Pumpkin patch pre-gaming, and Thanksgiving family gatherings.”

This seasonal stout will be available during early fall and can be found at the High Ground Brewing taproom.

Oktoberfest German-style Märzen amber lager by Morgantown Brewing Company (Courtesy Morgantown Brewing Company)

Morgantown Brewing Company — Morgantown W.Va

Oktoberfest – 5.6% German-style Märzen amber lager

“This beer is an old-school brewpub classic. This is an annual release that pays homage to German brewing roots. We brew this one with all German malts, yeast, and hops and we stick to the tradition exactly. This beer is crisp, easy-drinking, and goes great with food.“

This Oktoberfest beer is available now only at the Morgantown Brewing Company taproom on University Avenue.

The Glow-In-The-Dark Internet bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout by Morgantown Brewing Company (Courtesy Morgantown Brewing Company)

The Glow-In-The-Dark Internet – 11% Bourbon Barrel-aged Imperial Stout

“The Glow-In-The-Dark Internet is an Imperial Stout that has been aging in Heaven Hill bourbon barrels for ten months. The oak barrel imparts a very pleasant roundness and smoothness to the beer. The roasted barley in the beer imparts notes of Oreo cookies and espresso.“

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Hanging out on the deck!”

This is a small batch beer that is available while supplies last only at the MBC taproom.

Big Timber Brewing — Elkins, W.Va.

Forest Fest Oktoberfest – 5.6% Märzen

Forest Fest Oktoberfest by Big Timber Brewing (Courtesy Big Timber Brewing)

“Big Timber Forest Fest is our version of a traditional Bavarian ‘Oktoberfest’ beer. Great for those cool fall nights, Forest Fest is a beautiful dark amber color featuring a rich, toasty malt flavor but with enough noble hops to balance the malt and provide that unmistakable German Biergarten aroma. It leaves your palate clean and dry with just a touch of alcohol warmth. Big Timber Forest Fest is 5.6% ABV and 24 IBU.“

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Hiking.” Or you can also drink the Forest Fest Oktoberfest while enjoying Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins until Oct. 8.

This seasonal will be available now until the end of October at the Big Timber Taproom, restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations across the state.

Berkeley Springs Brewing Company — Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

Apple Butter Ale – 7.1% apple ale

Apple Butter Ale by Berkeley Springs Brewing Company (Courtesy Berkeley Springs Brewing Company)

“Our yearly fall offering. With an Octoberfest-style base, fresh pressed apple cider and a hint of allspice, this seasonal fruit beer will bring those nostalgic feelings flooding in for fall. The perfect taste of fall in Appalachia.”

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Campfires, cookouts and tailgating at the game.”

This seasonal is available every fall at Berkeley Springs Brewing starting the weekend of October 7. You can find it at the Berkeley Springs Brewing taproom, Gibbie’s Pub and Eatery in Morgantown and other restaurants across West Virginia.

Buck ‘n Honey Porter by Berkeley Springs Brewing Company (Courtesy Berkeley Springs Brewing Company)

Buck ‘n Honey Porter – 7.1% buckwheat porter

“With a rich full flavor of coffee, chocolate and honey notes this brew coats the palate. Big at 7.1% and full-bodied. Made with buckwheat, honey malt and honey oats with a touch of bittering hops it rounds out a nice dinner of BBQ ( our favorite) or pizza or pasta.”

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Feasting.”

This seasonal beer is available now at the Berkeley Springs Brewing taproom and around the eastern panhandle.

Sunnyside Pilsner – 5.3% lager

Sunnyside Pilsner by Berkeley Springs Brewing Company (Courtesy Berkeley Springs Brewing Company)

“From the mind of our lead brewer Ryne Gade who is an alum of WVU. Fond memories of his time in college prompted him to create this Helles-styled Pilsner. Brewed with traditional German malts and Hops and kept on the lighter side for those sessions between classes, at the game tailgate party or at the local pub. Ryne is very proud of his time at WVU and happy to offer this beer up to his fellow alumni.“

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Tailgating at the game of course!”

This beer is a new staple to the Berkeley Springs Brewing lineup and is currently available on tap in their taproom, with cans coming soon to Everyday’s a Party in Morgantown.

The Freefolk Brewery — Fayetteville, W.Va.

Cerulean Warbler Saison by The Freefolk Brewery (Courtesy The Freefolk Brewery)

Cerulean Warbler – 5.2% blueberry lavender saison

“A farmhouse-style saison brewed with local blueberries and lavender. It has a rich depth of flavor, layering sweet and floral notes. Part of the ‘Wild and Free’ Experimental Series, focusing on the Cerulean warbler, a migratory songbird that is listed as a species of concern.“

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Nights by the fire!”

This limited-time beer is available now at The Freefolk Brewery taprooms in Hico and Fayetteville

Folktoberfest – 5.5% Märzen

“Our version of a traditional German Marzen. It’s slightly malty, with a medium body. Notes of caramel, toasted bread, and a light nuttiness come through in this delicious seasonal Marzen!“

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Perfect fall beer after rafting on the Gauley River!”

This Oktoberfest beer is available in both of Freefolk’s taprooms and was made especially for their “Folktober Festival” in Hico.

Abolitionist Ale Works — Charles Town, W.Va

Autumn Fest pumpkin pie spiced festbier by Abolitionist Ale Works (Courtesy Abolitionist Ale Works)

Autumn Fest – 5.8% pumpkin pie spiced festbier

“A German Style Festbier is the perfect base for cinnamon sticks, ginger, nutmeg and vanilla.”

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Hanging outside on a beautiful fall day.”

This fall seasonal is on tap now at the Abolitionist Ale Works taproom.

Charleston Nano Brewery — Charleston W.Va.

Wheat for What Cranberry & Orange wheat beer by Charleston Nano Brewery (Courtesy Charleston Nano Brewery)

Wheat for What Cranberry & Orange – 5.5% wheat beer

“Nice full flavor with heavy notes of orange but finishes with a sweet cranberry mouth feel.”

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Campfires and family gatherings.”

This seasonal wheat beer is on tap now at Charleston Nano Brewery on West Washington Street.

Pumpkin Ale – 6.5% ale

Pumpkin Ale by Charleston Nano Brewery (Courtesy Charleston Nano Brewery)

“Smooth mouth feel and light finish! Smells of fresh pumpkin pie.”

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Thanksgiving & Christmas dinners!”

This beer is set to be available in late fall at the Charleston Nano Brewery taphouse.

Parkersburg Brewing Co. — Parkersburg, W.Va.

JR’s McDUNK THIS! – 6.9% coffee milk chocolate donut stout

“Which is better, the smell of your favorite donut shop first thing in the morning, or the taste of a delicious breakfast stout? Now you don’t have to choose! Created in collaboration with JR’s Donut Castle, this chocolate donut coffee milk stout will immediately transport you to the café counter. From the pleasant aroma of fresh donuts and subtle notes of espresso to the decadent chocolate finish, this stout is definitely a taste fit for a King!”

This seasonal beer can be found only in the Parkersburg Brewing Co. taproom.

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company — Maxwelton, W.Va.

Devil Anse IPA by Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company (Courtesy Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company)

Devil Anse – 6.9% IPA

“Devil Anse IPA’s strong malt backbone is perfectly balanced by the complexity of our hops. This WV favorite IPA finishes off with refreshing notes of citrus and tropical fruit.”

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Splitting wood in preparations for winter.”

This IPA can be found year-round at the GVBC taproom, GoMart, Little General, Parmar, and Kroger locations, and Every Day’s a Party in Morgantown.

Wild Trail – 5.7% pale ale

Wild Trail Pale Ale by Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company (Courtesy Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company)

“Our dry hopped Pale Ale is a delightful combination of Pacific Northwest hops, that bring a robust mango, piney, and tangerine flavor, and a blend of British floor malt and Pale Malt to balance out this refreshing Pale Ale.“

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Hiking in Seneca Rocks.”

This pale ale can be found year-round at the GVBC taproom, GoMart and Kroger locations, and Every Day’s a Party in Morgantown.

Mothman – 6.7% black IPA

“Mothman Black IPA is a category all of its own; this beer is for the dark beer lovers and the ale drinkers. Our Robust Black IPA features toffee and coffee notes thanks to our blend of malts used and the hop-balanced bitterness suggests notes of citrus and floral to give you a mind-blowing creation in homage of one of WV’s most elusive cryptids.“

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Fall camping.”

This spooky IPA can be found year-round at the GVBC taproom and in Kroger locations.

Mountain State Brewing Company

John Brown Chestnut Ale – 5.4% American brown ale with chestnuts and vanilla

“John Brown Chestnut Ale is a play on words in homage to John Brown: an American abolitionist who led a famous raid on a federal armory in Harpers Ferry, WV. This American Brown Ale is brewed with locally harvested chestnuts, vanilla beans and molasses. It is nut brown in color and has a sweet malt finish.“

Fall activity to pair with your beer – “Enjoying a campfire with friends.”

This fall and winter seasonal will be available in limited quantities beginning in late October in each of Mountain State Brewing Companies locations as well as other select locations throughout West Virginia..