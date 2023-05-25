CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — New Census data released Thursday shows that West Virginia has the highest rate of homeownership in the nation.

The data is from the 2020 Census, and included The District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It found that 72.6% of West Virginians own their home, a full percentage point above the next-best state, Maine at 71.1%.

The District of Columbia had the lowest homeownership rate at 38.3%. The next lowest was New York at 51.3%.

The new data also found that West Virginia has one of the oldest populations in the nation, with more than one-fifth of West Virginians aged 65 or older, compared to one in six nationally, or 16.8%. In 2010, 13% of the United States’ population fell into that age demographic.

The Mountain State has the smallest percentage of adults ages 25 to 34 in the nation, at 11.6%, according to the data.

The Census Bureau told The Associated Press the data release was delayed by almost two years because of pandemic-related difficulties gathering the information and efforts by the Census Bureau to implement a new, controversial privacy protection method that uses algorithms to add intentional errors to obscure the identity of any given respondent.

After the same Census, West Virginia lost one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. It was later revealed that Minnesota and Rhode Island were overcounted enough that it may have saved them from losing Congressional seats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.