CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) have announced the appointment of a new Deputy Secretary of Child and Adult Services.

The appointee, Cammie Chapman, will oversee the DHHR’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement and Bureau for Social Services. The Bureau for Child Support Enforcement establishes and enforces laws related to the support and protection of children from parents, while the Bureau for Social Services helps support vulnerable children and adults.

“I have relied on Cammie’s expertise in the child welfare field and look forward to utilizing her management and leadership skills in this new role, as well as her enthusiastic approach to solving problems,” said Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of the DHHR. “We have much work to do in this realm and I know Cammie is the right person to tackle those challenges head on.”

With a Doctor of Jurisprudence from West Virginia University College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy from West Virginia University, Chapman has built more than 20 years of legal experience representing children and navigating child welfare law.

“I am honored to continue to follow my passion and serve DHHR in this new role,” said Chapman. “Secretary Crouch and I share the same vision to move the Department forward to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable West Virginians.”