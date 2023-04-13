CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians can now get a statewide view of areas affected by active and previous wildfires.

The Division of Forestry Daily Fire Report was launched on Wednesday and was announced during a briefing from Jim Justice. The platform will display the locations of wildfires as well as other information like how many acres have been burned by that fire. Users can sort between individual counties, what time the fire took place, or even the day of the week it was first reported.

The tool can be found on the upper right-hand corner of the WV Division of Forestry website, next to the search bar and “contact us” button.

WV Division of Forestry wildfire danger map for April 13, 2023. (Courtesy WV Division of Forestry website)

“This platform provides real-time updates so West Virginians can stay informed,” said State Forester Tony Evans. “We’re thrilled to now offer this dashboard on our website and urge everyone to stay updated on current fire burning restrictions and regulations to continue to keep our state safe.”

Much of West Virginia is currently under a “high” fire risk or greater according to the WV Department of Forestry website, and spring burning season is currently underway until May 31. Until then, statewide burning restrictions are in effect and any person or company who causes a grass or forest fire must reimburse the state for the cost of extinguishing the fire.

You can view the state’s fire-burning guidelines here.