CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston will offer a new nonstop flight option to and from Myrtle Beach starting in the spring, as well as five other new destinations within the next few years.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday, that Breeze Airways will begin offering the new service between Charleston, West Virginia and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on May 10, 2024.

Breeze Airways (Courtesy: West Virginia Governor’s office)

Tickets start at $49 one-way for Breeze’s “Nice” package which includes a personal item. Based on Breeze’s website, flights will be offered on Mondays and Fridays. The non-stop flights are approximately and hour and a half one-way. Travelers who book by Nov. 9 can also get 35% off a round trip with the promo code BENICE.

“While we bask in the excitement of Breeze’s ever-expanding presence at CRW, we especially appreciate their decision to include Myrtle Beach, a cherished destination with a deep-rooted connection to our community,” said Dominique Ranieri, Airport Director & CEO.

Additionally, Justice announced that the partnership with Breeze and CRW plans to add flights to five new destinations, including New York City, within the next two years.

“I’m excited to see our partnership continue to flourish, as we continue to show off Almost Heaven to the world,” Justice said in the release.

Earlier this fall, Breeze also added a new flight from Charleston to Tampa starting at $39. For more for more information or to book a trip, visit Breeze’s website.