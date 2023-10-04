CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tickets for a new Breeze flight between Charleston, West Virginia and Tampa, Florida are being offered this fall starting at $39.

According to a press release from Breeze, the flight will be seasonal and offered twice per week. The first flight of the season is taking off on Oct. 4. Based on the flights available on Breeze’s website, the biweekly flights will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The flights come in three tiers. The “Nice” level slights, which include only a personal item, start at $39; upgraded “Nicer” tickets include a checked bag and carry-on and start at $119; and the “Nicest” flight tickets come with Breeze Ascent seating, two checked bags and a carry-on and a priority boarding and start at $189. Those tickets are for one-way, nonstop flights.

Currently, Breeze also offers tickets from Charleston, West Virginia to Orlando, Florida and seasonal flights to Charleston, South Carolina.

North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport, West Virginia also offers flights to Orlando, Tampa Bay, Clearwater and Daytona Beach through Allegiant Air.