CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of 11 states are challenging new National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) fuel standards set to go into effect soon.

This comes as the average monthly new-car payment hit another record high of $748 in October, according to NerdWallet.

The NHTSA rule being challenged went into effect in July and set an industry fleet-wide average of roughly 49 mpg starting in model year 2026 and requires fuel economy for passenger cars and light trucks for model years 2024–2025 increase at a rate of 8 percent per year.

This administration’s mission seems to be to cripple the economy, increase inflation and prolong the suffering of millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet. The NHTSA final rule will undoubtedly cause the United States to be dependent on other nations like China for our energy needs and will undermine American energy security by increasing demand and strain power grids. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wrote an amicus brief, or formal letter of support from a party potentially impacted by the results of the case, in favor of the challenge to the new rules.

Morrisey argues in his letter that the NHTSA failed to consider energy security in its rulemaking, as it’s required to do, and that it included electric vehicles when determining the maximum fuel economy standards even though it was not supposed to. Morrisey points to the fact that the NHTSA included California’s ZEV Program in its baseline for building what minimum the country could meet to support his argument.

Additionally, Morrisey argued that the agency exceeded its authority with the rule.