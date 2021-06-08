New manufacturing company promising hundreds of jobs for Bluefield area

GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — ESC Brands is a manufacturing company out of North Carolina. Manufacturing jobs is just what Mercer County is looking for, according to Executive Director of the Mercer County Economic Development Authority, John O’Neal.

“It’s certainly a welcome addition to Mercer County. Another piece of good news, we’ve had a few employers in recent years announce big projects that they’re bringing to Mercer County and this is just another piece of good news,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal said hundreds of jobs will come from the opening of ESC. Not only manufacturing jobs, but also office jobs and research positions. He said the opening of ESC is split into 3 phases, warehouse and distribution, research and manufacturing.

“It’s estimated 2022 when that will begin and the owner of the company estimates up to 300 jobs,” said O’Neal.

O’Neal added these jobs will make a huge difference in Mercer County and help out a lot of people who have been searching for work since the pandemic began.

“Many of these jobs are career oriented jobs, they’re better than minimum wage jobs and they’ll have benefits and the opportunity for people to get an education and apply that education and stay here,” said O’Neal.