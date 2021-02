CONGRATULATIONS! After 880 days, Jayden Poyser celebrates his last day of chemo!

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A 10-year-old boy from New Martinsville just rang in his last day of cancer treatment!

Jayden Poyser, who has been fighting Leukemia for 880 days, got to ring the bell this afternoon for his last dose of chemo treatment.

The long-awaited bell ringing was also celebrated by the New Martinsville community who held a parade in Jayden’s honor.