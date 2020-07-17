New name to replace Stonewall Jackson Middle School decided

UPDATE: 7:03 p.m. July 16, 2020:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a 3-2 vote, the Kanawha County Board of Education has decided to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School to “West Side Middle School”.

“Based on the vote that was put out, the children chose ‘West Side Middle School’. If you take that vote away from them, think what that will do. That will make them believe, early on, their vote doesn’t matter.”

– Micheal Beatty, lives on the West Side — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) July 16, 2020

The Kanawha County School Board is discussing possible new names for the former Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

After the board voted to change the name on July 6, 2020, an online survey was created where anyone could provide their top two suggested names for the school. The survey closed at 9 a.m.

The top five names suggested were:

West Side Middle School

Katherine Johnson Middle School

Charleston Middle School

Jack Perry Middle School

Booker T. Washington Middle School

13 News reporter Cassidy Wood will be at the meeting and we will bring you updates to this story throughout the evening.