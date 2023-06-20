CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work in West Virginia, has added a fifth community—the New River Gorge.

According to a press release sent on West Virginia Day, applications for the program are now open. Founded by Marshall University President Brad Smith, Ascend WV is considered a “premier remote worker program” that offers remote workers who live out of state up to $20,000 of incentives to move to West Virginia.

With the addition of the fifth community in West Virginia’s only national park, Ascend WV also has communities based in the:

Greenbrier Valley: Laid-back living along the idyllic Greenbrier River–and home to 203 mountain bike trails, 2,325 climbing routes, 138 paddling runs, and a booming arts scene.

Morgantown Area: Lively college town brimming with culture, innovation and plenty of space to roam–boasting 94 paddling runs, nearly 200 mountain bike trails, and 1,400 climbing routes.

Eastern Panhandle: Historic small towns with great proximity to the nation's capital–197 mountain bike trails, 1684 climbing routes, 90 paddling runs coupled with an elevated, bustling arts and culture, new development and hearty adventure along the Appalachian Trail.

Greater Elkins: Small town charm, music, and outdoor recreation meet here and provide a place to escape the hustle and bustle. Discover 176 mountain bike trails, 626 climbing routes, 123 paddling runs, WV's highest mountains, world-class fishing, the Monongahela National Forest and more.

“Community, purpose and the outdoors are the three core principles of this program,” said Ascend WV co-founder Alys Smith. “The Ascenders who have already made the move to West Virginia are truly planting their roots here and making a difference. We could not be more thrilled to open up West Virginia to more remote workers and look forward to welcoming them to our state’s renowned New River Gorge area.”

For more information on becoming an “Ascender,” visit the Ascend WV website here.