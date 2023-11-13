GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although no additional acres have been burned in the last 24 hours, officials announced on Monday that closures in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve have been expanded.

The closures are due to the Steep Valley fire, which has been burning since Monday, Nov. 6 and has burned 1,946 acres in the War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas. An updated press release on Monday said that the fire is now 66% contained. However, “out of an abundance of caution for firefighter safety,” closures in the New River Gorge National Park now include all National Park Service lands that are between State Highway 41 and New River to the north and south between Backus-Red Spring Road and Quinnimont to the east and west.

The War Ridge Campground and its access road also remain closed.

Map of the closed area as of Monday morning (Courtesy: NPS)

Other areas of the park are not affected, according to the release, and air quality remains in the “good” to “acceptable” range and will continue to be monitored.

Park rangers said smoke will likely be visible while the fire continues and up to several days after it’s out.

More information is available here.