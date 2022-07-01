CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Jumpstart Savings Program officially launched and began enrolling participants Friday.

The program helps West Virginians who want to pursue skilled vocations or trades, ranging from welding to cosmetology, save money and gain a state income tax deduction if they can make up to $25,000 per year in contributions to a Jumpstart Savings Account.

Up to $25,000 of the money in those accounts can be used for business startup costs, equipment, tools, certifications and licenses needed for their skilled vocation or trade, and those costs are also eligible for a state income tax deduction.

The state will provide a $100 seed contribution when an account’s beneficiary is younger than 18 or when an account is opened within 180 days of the beneficiary enrolling in a qualifying apprenticeship or educational program.

West Virginia’s Legislature has asked Congress to extend those benefits to federal taxes.

State Treasurer Riley Moore said he was inspired to create the program because of his own personal experience working as a welder when he was younger. He said he thought about starting his own welding business, but the startup costs were too expensive.

All it takes to open an account is a $25 contribution. Click here to learn more about how to enroll.