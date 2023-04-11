CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We all need sleep, and according to a study from CBD product website CBDfx, West Virginia needs the most in the United States.

The metrics for this study considered the following:

Reported insufficient sleep

The ratio of mental health providers to people

Reported poor mental health days per month

Frequent mental distress for 14 or more out of 0 days

Average working hours per month

Rate of depression per state as calculated by the CDC

(Photo credit: CBDfx)

The study reported that 43% of people in West Virginia get less than seven hours of sleep per night with an average of 6.6 days per month reported as poor mental health days. These metrics are the highest of any state in the U.S.

The second-sleepiest state in this study was reported to be Alabama, which ranked lowest in mental health providers with one in every 850 people. The states that got the most sleep in this study were reported to be Connecticut (#48), Alaska (#49) and Nebraska (#50).

A spokesperson from CBDfx said: “There’s no doubt that sleep is essential for healthy brain and bodily function. In turn, insufficient sleep can potentially lead to more severe health problems. It’s interesting to note, however, that the majority of these sleepy states are in the East. There are more crowded, metropolitan areas than the West, and the conditions of these busy surroundings, such as excessive noise pollution, may then cause a lower quality of sleep.”