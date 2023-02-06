CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — A new study from the U.S. Department of Transportation has shown that roads in West Virginia may not be as bad as some think.

According to a study from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration Highways Statistics Series, 12.4% of major roads in West Virginia are labeled as “in poor condition.” This places West Virginia at 21st when it comes to states with the worst roads. Arizona is in 20th place with 13.6% and Rhode Island tops the list at 38.8%.

Major roadways in this study are defined as “interstates, other freeways and expressways, other principal arterials, and minor arterials.” Roads were graded based on the International Roughness Index (IRI). Roads with an IRI greater than 170 inches/mile received a “poor” rating.

The International Roughness Index is defined by michigan.gov as the “total vertical movement a standard passenger vehicle’s body would experience if driven over a 1-mile segment of the subject pavement at 50 MPH.”

