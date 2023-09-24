GHENT, W.Va. (WVNS) — Video games can give players the chance to live out fantasies they can’t find in real life. Whether they be to slay monsters, solve puzzles, build communities or just blast their way through any and everything, video games offer us worlds we love to escape to. So, which game does West Virginia love to play the most to live out their wildest dreams?

In a recent study from Solitaired, they compiled Google search data to determine each states favorite video game. The study revealed that 12 games dominated the Google search data including: WWE 2K22, Minecraft, Mortal Kombat, Genshin Impact, The Last of Us, Hogwart’s Legacy, Harvest Moon, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Elden Ring, Halo Infinite, Lost Ark and Read Dead Redemption 2.

With a massive following for more than a decade, Minecraft is the most enjoyed game in 15 states including West Virginia. The Last of Us, which recently had a tv series that did extremely well, is the second most loved game with seven states searching for the game online. A few states had outlier results including Harvest Moon in Maine, Lost Ark in North Carolina and Red Dead Redemption 2 in Oklahoma.

The beloved game built block by block, Minecraft, comes in first place in West Virginia! Have you played this game before? For more info on this study or similar studies, visit Solitaired’s website.