New way to ‘camp in style’ announced at 4 WV state parks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday a new way to camp in style this spring and summer through a public-private partnership with Tentrr at four West Virginia State Parks. Beginning Thursday, online reservations will be available for 37 new Tentrr campsites at Hawks Nest, Lost River, Blackwater Falls, and Cacapon Resort state parks. The new Tentrr campsites at Hawks Nest and Cacapon Resort will be available for occupancy starting Thursday, while the sites at Lost River and Blackwater Falls will be available starting June 14.

Tentrr campsites offer cozy and comfortable stays for adventure enthusiasts and the “outdoor-curious” seeking an experience that is unique from traditional camping. These new campsites come fully-equipped with a spacious canvas tent on a wooden deck and are furnished with a comfortable memory foam queen-size mattress, side tables, and a heater. The new sites also include a picnic table, fire pit with a grill, a solar shower, and portable camp toilet. Guests in these sites may also use the park’s restroom facilities. An additional pop-up tent will be provided for extra guests, but campers will need to bring their own air mattresses or sleeping pads. Sites start at $85 for a single site and $139 for a double site. A two-night minimum is required when booking Tentrr campsites on weekends.

“West Virginia has natural beauty and outdoor recreation unlike any other place in the world. This new camping experience is one of many ways West Virginians and visitors to our state can enjoy the incredible state parks and forests we have right in our backyard,” Gov. Justice said. “Investing in our West Virginia State Parks is a high priority for my administration because they deserve to be the very best places they can be. I thank our Tourism and DNR teams for their hard work on this partnership.”

The locations of each site will put campers in close proximity to some of West Virginia’s most scenic areas.

Hawks Nest is best known for its bird’s eye view of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and its proximity to Fayetteville’s many attractions.

For a more secluded getaway, Lost River is home to 3,934 acres of woods and a stunning view of five counties from the Cranny Crow overlook.

Cacapon Resort features an array of outdoor activities, including miles of hiking and a lakefront beach. Its close proximity to several of West Virginia’s most historic destinations, such as Berkeley Springs, Shepherdstown, and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, makes the resort park especially unique.

Blackwater Falls State Park Tentrr camping sites will be available to book soon. Blackwater Falls State Park is known for the majestic falls as well as incredible hiking and scenery.

“We are thrilled to have this partnership with Tentrr,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel. “Tentrr sites are renowned camping spots for outdoor experiences throughout the country and we’re bringing them to West Virginia. There’s no doubt it will generate more interest in our great state parks and forests.”

“This partnership gives us another opportunity to proudly showcase the natural beauty of the State Parks in an inclusive way,” said Todd King, VP of Marketing at Tentrr. “West Virginia is known for its outdoor adventure and we are making the experience of sleeping under the stars and enjoying nature better and more accessible for all. Through Tentrr, we hope West Virginia residents and out-of-state visitors alike will explore the incredible natural resources and parks the state has to offer. Tentrr makes it easy to find an amazing site to enjoy the state’s vast landscapes and inspiring scenery.”

Guests can immediately begin booking online.

“Under Governor Justice’s leadership, more than $100 million has been invested in West Virginia State Parks and this exciting addition will provide yet another tourism opportunity in our beautiful state,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary, Chelsea Ruby. “The Tentrr campsites also come at an ideal time and align perfectly with post-pandemic traveler trends. Folks are now looking to escape to the wide-open spaces where they can explore the great outdoors, and we’ve got the perfect place in Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”