New website announced to help West Virginia residents know what to bring on their trip to the DMV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One of the most infuriating situations is making a trip to the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, going through the line, waiting for a number to be called, all just to turn around and head back home due to missing documents.

Well, officials with the DMV explained that a new website may help deter some of that confusion and make that trip a little less of a hassle.

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ Commissioner, Everett Frazier announced the launch of the REAL ID site that is dedicated to cutting down confusion.

According to Commissioner Frazier, a little more than 40 percent of West Virginians have a REAL ID, also known as the ‘For Federal’ or ‘Gold Star’ driver’s license or ID card.

Those who plan to fly after October 1 of this year, should check their license and see if it is REAL ID. If not, Fraizer said, the website can assist with obtaining a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card.

The checklist on the site walks residents through the different types of documents that are needed and acceptable to bring as proof to a DMV Regional Office:

Proof of identity

Proof of Social Security number

Two proofs of West Virginia residency

Proof of name change documents (if needed)

At the end of the checklist, residents are able to print their individualized document and bring it with their proofs that are needed to the DMV. Once there, they then present the documents, which are scanned securely.

An additional $10 fee is collected from the resident to cover the cost of production and mailing. A temporary credential is issued for them to carry while the hard copy license or ID is manufactured at a secure facility and then mailed to them within 10-14 business days.

Those who wish to check out the website, can do so by clicking here.