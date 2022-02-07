New WV bill to promote more ATV tourism

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — When people talk about boosting the West Virginia economy, tourism is one of the first things they mention. But, now some in the legislature are wanting to target a specific kind of tourism.

One of the fastest-growing tourism segments in West Virginia involves all-terrain vehicles and off-road trail riding, but some feel the state is not even close to maxing out the potential of this particular sector.

While places such as the Hatfield and McCoy trails are known regionally, some members of the legislature want to see a more national marketing campaign. one bill in the senate urges more money for the department of commerce to promote off-road tourism.

“Letting people know where these roads are, so they can plan their vacations if they live in Kansas. Unless you live around here and know your local road system, you don’t know the beauty of the backcountry dirt roads here,” said State Sen. Mark Maynard, (R) Wayne.

“The Hatfield-McCoy Trail is certainly one aspect, but there’s other trails out there and other development potential, certainly in the Upper Kanawha Valley,” said State Sen. Ron Stollings, (D) Boone.

In addition to tourism promotion money, there is a companion bill that could lead to the construction of a motorsports entertainment complex and race track at some unspecified location in West Virginia.

The bills to promote ATV tourism are not yet set for a vote. They’ve been referred to the Senate Economic Development Committee for further study.