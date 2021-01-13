New WV state record buck, hunting contest winners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources held a virtual event Wednesday afternoon to announce a new state record buck and the winners of the state’s hunting and fishing license contest.

WV hunter Jody Dalton with his trophy antler rack

DNR Director Steve McDaniel introduced bowhunter Jody Dalton, of Princeton. A buck he shot in Wyoming County was scored by three official scorers Wednesday and came out at 191 2/8 inches, McDaniel said. Along with being a new state record, it’s the 10th largest typical deer taken in the last 20 years in the United States and the 25th all-time typical deer killed in North America, according to Pope & Young.

“It’s been a dream come true. I’ve been hunting for this all my life, finally did it,” Dalton said.

Justice joked that the DNR could charge Dalton with a wildlife crime and he would pardon Dalton if Dalton told him where he shot the deer.

“I can’t do that, it might be on your property, Jim,” Dalton joked back at Justice.

Justice also announced the winners of the 2021 hunting and fishing license contest, which had more than 14,000 entrants.

John Chambers, of Newburg and Brent Johnson, of Mt. Nebo won lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

Ronald Farley, of Shady Spring; Raymond Amie, of Parsons; Matthew Johnson, of Milton and Timothy Lucas, of Mount Lookout all won overnight stays at a West Virginia State Park or Forest.

Paul Burke, of Rainelle; David Crites, of French Creek; Jerry Kinder, of South Charleston; Jeremy Lewis, of Winfield; Jarren Anderson, of White Sulphur Springs; Gregory Abel, of Buckhannon; David Wolford, of Berkeley Springs and Tracy Harlan, of Coalton, all won gift bags.