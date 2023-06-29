CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — New York City coal and wood-fired pizzerias are getting an invitation to relocate to West Virginia after the city announced the businesses could soon be subject to new emissions standards that could force them to change ovens.

12 News’ New York City affiliate, PIX11, reported on the proposed change earlier this week, saying fewer than 100 restaurants will be impacted.

The West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association (WVHTA) Thursday invited the impacted eateries to come to the Mountain State instead.

“The WVHTA and West Virginians alike love to support local restaurants and don’t think it is the place of the government to dictate market decisions with respect to cooking ovens,” WVHTA Executive Director Richie Heath said in a press release. “Our Association would like to welcome any New York City pizzeria to move to West Virginia and continue their family-style tradition of cooking and serving pizza.”

The WVHTA estimates that the emissions control devices the proposed law would require would cost small businesses thousands of dollars.

“In West Virginia, Mountaineers are always free and we welcome any and all small business owners to come enjoy the economic freedoms provided for in the Mountain State,” Heath said.

The proposed changes would reduce pizza oven carbon emissions by up to 75%, PIX11 reported.