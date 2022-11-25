CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some newborns from a hospital in West Virginia were so cute in their Thanksgiving turkey costumes that they made an appearance on TODAY.

Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia dressed up several of their Thanksgiving week newborns as turkeys, and they are just too cute. Baby Leilich and baby Stewart were pictured in the TODAY story “Fresh out of the oven: See photos of newborn babies dressed up for Thanksgiving.” The hospital also posted the photos on its Facebook page.

(Courtesy: Raleigh General Hospital)

In an interview with TODAY.com, Katana Jackson, the director of women’s and children’s services at Raleigh General Hospital said, “We wanted to have something special for the parents and a really good memory of this special time.”

The turkey costumes are a tradition that began at RGH last year.

The TODAY story also had photos from Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East in Boynton Beach, Florida.