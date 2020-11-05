Newly re-elected Jim Justice says he won’t change handling of pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In his first appearance as the reelected governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice asked people to dial back election passions and focus on COVID-19.

Gov. Justice didn’t have much to say about his reelection win, but he did say that now that the election is over, there isn’t much he’d change about his handling of the pandemic.

Justice says he fears West Virginia is nearing a 3 percent positivity rate as the state heads into colder weather despite the efforts of state health officials and the National Guard to make testing readily available.

“I come on three days a week and plead with ya and plead with ya to go get tested, and yet we’re still not doing it to the level that we should be,” he said Wednesday.

The state reached a COVID-19 death toll of 472.

Two counties are in the red as of Wednesday…Mingo and Mineral, there are 79 confirmed cases in schools, 55 in long-term care facilities, and 14 in churches.

The governor also said high school sports and tournaments will have to take a back seat to being in school going forward.

“It’s a big-time sacrifice for kids who feel like ‘well, what in the world did I do wrong?’ — well you haven’t done anything wrong but the reality is that we’re dealing with something here and just trying to do the very best we can to get through it,” he said.