Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher to attend first WV Game Changer Golf Classic at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVNS) – College football legends and West Virginia natives, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, are set to attend the first ever Game Changer Golf Classic and Prevention Education Luncheon at The Greenbrier Resort.

The event is being held to raise awareness of the growing opioid and substance misuse problem

in West Virginia. Funding will be used to develop new opioid and substance misuse prevention education programs for West Virginia children and teenagers in consultation with Help and Hope WV and the state’s six prevention lead organizations.

Being no stranger to giving back, especially with kids in the Nick’s Kids Foundation, both Coach Saban and his wife Terry, also a Marion County native, were excited to accept the special guest invite.

“The opioid crisis must be met head on, or we stand the chance of losing a generation of our

kids,” Saban says. “Terry and I have fond memories of our time growing up in West Virginia

and look forward to the opportunity to come back and try and do our part to help the kids and

families in West Virginia.”

Rather than being on the opposite sideline as the Head Coach of SEC rival Texas A&M, Fisher will be joining Saban on the links as a celebrity captain. Fisher, a Clarksburg native, is also excited to come home, especially for such a good cause.

“I am proud of being from West Virginia,” Fisher said. “I love the state and its people, and the majority of my family is here. There is no question that the opioid situation is having a terrible impact on our youth, families and communities in West Virginia and the nation. So when I was asked to become a Game Changer and participate in this wonderful event, I didn’t have to think twice.”

The first ever Game Changer Golf Classic and Prevention Education Luncheon will take place on May 26 and 27th at The Greenbrier Resort. To register for the event or become a Game Changer sponsor, visit www.wvgamechanger.com.