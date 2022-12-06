The Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia grant award event was held at the Hotel Morgan on November 15, 2022.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia (WGC) has announced its eighth annual grant awards to support women and girls in North Central West Virginia.

With awards ranging from $1,000 to $3,000, the WGC gave out a total $19,000 in grants to seven charitable organizations.

The awards went were presented to:

The Change Initiative (Phoenix Recovery House)

Girls on the Run of North Central West Virginia, Inc.

Monongalia County Starting Points Family Service Center

Pantry Plus More, Inc.

Planned Approach to Community Health (PATCH) Coalition of Taylor County

St. Ursula Food Pantry and Outreach

Summit Chamber Music Series, Inc.

The grants are meant to help these organizations in their efforts to empower women and girls while promoting gender equity.

“We are so honored to provide funding to nonprofit organizations to deliver outstanding work in our community,” said Bessie Fooks, chairwoman of the WGC. “Through our combined efforts we are able to assist with transforming the lives of women and girls in North Central West Virginia. We welcome new members to join us in the power of community philanthropy.”

You can learn more by visiting the WGC website at www.womensgivingcircleofncwv.org.