UPDATE (3:54 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17): According to WVDEP, this mudslide happened because of a coal mining operation operated by Coal-Mac, LLC.

Terry Fletcher, WVDEP Chief Communications Officer, says that the slide was caused by the failure of a sediment ditch berm. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday and affected two homes, one of which was moved from its foundation.

Fletcher says that the derailed train cars have cut off vehicle access to the community of the impacted homes.

The WVDEP has issued an Imminent Harm Cessation Order (IHCO) and says they’ve required Coal-Mac to immediately open access to the community, get the impacted residents a place to stay, stabilize/repair the permitted area that caused the slide, and remove all mud and debris from the homes.

Norfolk Southern said that one of their trains traveling through Delbarton derailed on Thursday morning. They say that five cars carrying coal derailed and that there are no injuries reported. They sent additional personnel to the site to help with cleanup.

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A train has derailed in the Ragland area of Mingo County.

According to crews on the scene, several Norfolk Southern train cars were knocked off the tracks due to a mudslide in the area.

The train was parked in the area overnight because of another slide further down the tracks.

Intense rain overnight also knocked several homes off their foundations and down a hill.

At one point, a family was trapped inside their home. The Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department brought in an excavator to bring them to safety. There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.