GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be up nearly 30 cents from 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they’ve surpassed the national average.

As of Monday, one gallon of regular gas was averaging $3.43 in West Virginia and $3.42 nationwide, according to AAA.

In Bridgeport, a gallon of regular gas is $3.53, in Clarksburg, prices are averaging $3.50 and in Morgantown, prices are averaging $3.57, according to a press release from AAA.

Rising prices began last week, and as of Thursday, AAA was citing increased demand for gas amid mild winter weather as the reason behind the price increase.

Additionally, the prices of crude oil are climbing higher as market optimism increases amid hope that demand for crude will be higher than expected in 2023, particularly with the reopening of China’s economy, AAA said.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on Jan. 13, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels have continued to trend downward, hitting 371,579 thousand barrels—the lowest the reserve has been at since December 1983.