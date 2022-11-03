CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – With the calendar flipping over to November, it marks the start of National Adoption Month. It has been celebrated since the 1980s, according to Mission West Virginia Marketing Director Kylee Hassan.

More than 6,000 children are in foster care throughout West Virginia.

Mission WV is celebrating this month by showing appreciation to those who have made an impact on children in the system.

“We celebrate this month by thanking child welfare workers, families who have adopted from foster care and other workers and community members that have cared for children in the system every day,” Hassan said.

In response to the national month, Mission WV is offering events across the state for the public to get involved with.

For those wanting to learn more or are interested in adopting or fostering a child, they can contact Mission WV by calling (304) 562-0723.