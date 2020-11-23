Nursing Assistant accused of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly woman

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A nursing assistant who worked at Montgomery General Hospital (MGH) was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Jennifer Lee Ann Thomas, 27, of Boomer, WV is charged with Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person, Grand Larceny and 22 counts of Fraud.

The victim is a 61-year-old woman who was recovering from an illness in the short-term rehabilitation unit at MGH. Officers with the Montgomery Police Department said Ms. Thomas befriended the victim and was given access to her credit card to buy personal items while the victim was confined to her bed.

According to court documents, Ms. Thomas then used the card 22 different times to withdrawal cash from the ATM at the hospital. She is accused of taking $3,466 in cash and associated fees. Investigators said the victim was not aware of the cash withdrawals. The crimes happened between Sept. 28 and Nov. 3, 2020.

Ms. Thomas is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Her bond is set at $25,000.