INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WOWK) — An officer charged in relation to Tyre Nichols’ death graduated from West Virginia State University (WVSU) in 2013, according to online school records.

Desmond A. Mills Jr., 32, majored in criminal justice and law enforcement at WVSU.

The school’s Football Roster shows that Mills was No. 78 for the WVSU Yellow Jackets football team in 2012. He was a redshirt sophomore, weighing 290 pounds and standing at 5-foot-10, according to the roster.

Desmond A. Mills Jr. (Photo from WVSU’s 2012 Football Roster)

The roster says Mills’ hometown is Hartford, Connecticut, and that he attended Husson University in Maine before coming to WVSU in Institute.

Mills’ football statistics show he made one tackle and one assisted tackle in a Sept. 22, 2012, football game against Concord University. His statistics also note he played a total of 10 games in the 2012 season.

Mills and four other former Memphis police officers were charged in relation to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Each officer was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and official oppression.

Those officers were released on bond, according to Nexstar’s WREG.

All five officers were fired from the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee.